Carmen Chubb Named City of Atlanta’s New Chief of Staff

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the appointment of Carmen Chubb as the new Chief of Staff for the City of Atlanta.

Chubb is the current Deputy Commissioner for Housing at the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, where she has served for more than 25 years. During her tenure with the State, Chubb led all statewide programs and resources for affordable housing. The Housing Group includes 250 professional staff members, with more than $275 million in program resources, and a $30 million operating budget. Chubb joined Georgia Housing and Finance Authority (GHFA) in 1990 as an Accounting Manager, before the agency merged with the Department of Community Affairs in 1996.

“Carmen Chubb has had an exemplary career in public service and will bring a strong track record of leadership to City Hall,” said Mayor Bottoms. “I also look forward to the housing insight and expertise that she will offer the Administration, as we work towards our vision for One Atlanta.”

Under Chubb’s leadership, the State maintained a AAA bond rating from Standard & Poor’s on its housing bonds and implemented a successful legislative campaign to increase the agency’s bond issuance capacity.

Chubb is a graduate of the University of Georgia, the Mortgage Bankers Associations’ School of Mortgage Banking, where she earned the Accredited Mortgage Professional designation, the Executive Development Program at the University of Notre Dame, and the Executive Education Program at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. She is currently pursuing her Executive MBA at Kennesaw State University.

Chubb received the Lifetime Achievement Award for leadership in affordable housing from Smith’s Research and Gradings. She is an alumna of the State of Georgia’s Executive Leadership Program and a member of the 2016 class of Leadership Cobb.

“It is an honor and a privilege to serve the city that raised me, especially in the administration of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms,” said Chubb. “I am excited to work with Mayor Bottoms and her Administration to execute the goals for Atlanta to be a more affordable, resilient, and equitable city.”

As Chief of Staff, Chubb will serve as one of the highest-ranking advisors to the Mayor, overseeing key City functions, top personnel, policy and legislative matters.

Chubb begins her new appointment in March, as outgoing Chief of Staff Marva Lewis transitions from the public sector following the 2019 State of the City address.

