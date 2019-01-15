Sickle Cell Advocacy Day 2019’s Message To Focus on Access to Care in Rural Georgia, Medicaid Expansion and Prescription Waivers

All Sickle Cell patients, families, friends and supporters from around the state are invited to join with the Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia for Sickle Cell Day at the Georgia State Capitol on Wednesday, January 23, from 9–1pm. This is a unique opportunity to not only inform elected representatives about challenges shared by the sickle cell community but to thank them for their past support. Join us and register today at http://sicklecellga.org/2019-sickle-cell-day-at-the-capitol.

“We’re inviting everyone to come meet their elected officials. This year’s message will focus on access to care in rural Georgia, Medicaid expansion and prescription waivers for sickle cell patients with chronic pain. In Georgia, there are over 7,000 individuals living with Sickle Cell and The Day at the Capitol provides a unified voice for thousands of family members, caregivers and patients throughout the state of Georgia living with and overcoming this debilitating disease to come together,” said Jeanette Nu’Man, Operations Manager of the Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia, Inc.

Sickle cell disease and sickle cell trait are genetic blood disorders that affect nearly all populations, but are disproportionately found in the African American community. Sickle cell disease is painful and can be fatal. Sickle cell trait carriers experience few, if any symptoms and may not be aware of or take necessary precaution to prevent passing along the gene to their children. The Foundation encourages everyone of child-bearing age to be tested for sickle cell. Testing is available at the Foundation by appointment.

Since 1971, the Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia has advocated for improved treatment, research, and a better quality of life for patients and their families. Founded by Dr. Delutha King a retired Atlanta physician who remains active on the Board, and the late Dr. Nelson McGhee, Jr., the Foundation conducts sickle cell education, testing, and counseling throughout the State.

