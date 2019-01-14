“Legends Live Atlanta” R&B Concert Kicking off Super Bowl Weekend

The “Legends Live Atlanta,” concert will kick off the Big Game Weekend, Friday, February 1st at the Georgia International Convention Center.

“Legends Live Atlanta’s” line-up includes the legendary Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, who has become one of the most influential R&B/Soul groups in history; the iconic Isley Brothers, whose catalogue is reportedly the most sampled in Hip-Hop music, and the incomparable Keke Wyatt who became known for effortlessly leaving audiences mesmerized with her unmatched vocal range and exceptional ability.

“There will be a lot going on in the city that weekend. We wanted to produce an amazing live concert experience inspired by the rich history of Atlanta for music lovers and fans that want to share in the ambiance and excitement of the Big Game,” said Melissa Sessoms, who organized the concert.

The story of Philly native Maze’s rise to fame and consistent success has been well–documented since they formed in 1977. Under Frankie’s creative direction and leadership, the group has enjoyed a run of close to thirty hit singles throughout the years, nine of which have been Top 10 R&B charted singles including the classics “Running Away,” “Love is the Key,” “Back in Stride,” “Too Many Games,” “Can’t Get Over You,” and “Silky Soul.” Eight of the group’s ten albums have gone gold, all the way from their 1977 Capitol debut to the 1993 Warner Brothers’ album, “Back to Basics.” Notorious for giving audiences truly exciting ‘live’ musical shows, Frankie has also been known to introduce new artists during his concerts, which in the past have included Natalie Cole, Anita Baker, and Toni Braxton.

The Isley Brothers left their initial mark on R&B charts in 1959 with “Shout” – which would sell a million copies and become a standard – they scored the No. 1 R&B hit “Twist and Shout” (both songs were subsequently covered by The Beatles) in 1962. But it was 1969’s “It’s Your Thing” that cemented their fame, shooting to #1 on the Billboard R&B chart and ultimately selling more than five million copies. The song also earned a Grammy Award for Best R&B Vocal Performance.

Ketara “Keke” Wyatt, in her teens, became a protégée of noted producer Steve Huff, and under his wing she recorded demos for record labels and developed her songwriting. Shortly after meeting R&B singer Avant at 16 years old, they together recorded “My First Love,” a duet, becoming Keke’s first hit single, peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard Top 100 charts. Keke signed her first solo album deal with MCA Records by the age of 18, and with help from her good friend Randy Jackson (American Idol), she recorded her first solo album within a swift two weeks. The album “Soul Sister” produced her first platinum–selling album and another Billboard Top 5 hit: “Nothing in this World.”

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at: http://www.ticketmaster.com/