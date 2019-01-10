City of Atlanta to Open Warming Center Wednesday and Thursday Evening Ahead of Frigid Weather

The City of Atlanta announced that it will open an emergency warming center in anticipation of frigid temperatures. The center will open today, Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. and close Thursday, January 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. The warming center will reopen Thursday, January 10, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. The warming center is located at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center, 3404 Delmar Lane NW, Atlanta, GA 30331.Transportation will be provided by Fulton County from Gateway, 275 Pryor Street, beginning at 6pm. Men, women and children are welcome.

