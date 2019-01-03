AARP Georgia Executive Councilmember Recognized with Profiles of Positive Aging Image Award

AARP Georgia Executive Councilmember and Atlanta native Sondra Rhoades-Johnson was honored at the 2018 Profiles of Positive Aging Image Awards Gala. The awards are given annually to those who embody service and dedicate themselves to the enrichment of their communities.

AARP Georgia nominated Sondra Rhoades-Johnson for her leadership, contributions, and tireless support of AARP Georgia and its mission. Her contributions manifest positive aging and encourage others to age how and when they want.

Georgia State Director Debra Tyler-Horton applauded Sondra for her commitment to AARP Georgia and the work she has done and continues to do within her community.

“This organization is stronger because of the work that Sondra has done with our Age-Friendly Atlanta initiatives,” said Debra Tyler-Horton. “Her drive and leadership motivates others and makes them want to be more involved.”

Sondra has been a member of AARP Georgia’s Executive Council for more than five years and serves as East Point Chapter President. Within Atlanta, she provides leadership with AARP Georgia’s Livable Communities initiatives and is the Lead Volunteer Partner for Age-Friendly Metro Atlanta.

“The Profiles of Positive Aging Award honors elders who have made a difference in our community, our state, and our society,” Sondra Rhoades-Johnson said. “I am encouraged to use the wisdom that comes with age and my expertise to continue to live a purposeful life.”

Sondra has served on numerous boards such as the Executive Director of the Georgia Council for the Hearing Impaired and Executive Committee of the Magnolia Chapter of the Links, Inc. Gov. Nathan Deal appointed Sondra to serve on the McPherson Implementing Local Redevelopment Authority. She and husband Charles S. Johnson, III enjoy traveling with their family of four children and seven grandchildren.

