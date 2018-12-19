Facebook

NAACP Urges Facebook Users to Protest After Report Finds Russian Influence Campaign Targeted African Americans

The NAACP said Monday that it is returning a donation from Facebook and encouraging users to log out of the platform in protest after a Senate report found that Russians exploited social media to suppress African-American turnout in the 2016 election.

“Facebook’s engagement with partisan firms, its targeting of political opponents, the spread of misinformation and the utilization of Facebook for propaganda promoting disingenuous portrayals of the African American community is reprehensible,”  NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said in a statement.

The civil rights organization said it has given back a donation to Facebook, though it did not specify the amount.

