Atlanta City Council Member Andrea Boone Co-Sponsors “Stuff the Bus” Donation Drive for Seniors

District 10 Atlanta City Council member Andrea L. Boone will sponsor a “Stuff the Bus” donation drive in partnership with National Church Residences Atlanta on Tuesday, Dec.18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Big Bethel Village (500 Richard Allen Blvd. SW). All donations will be distributed to National Church Residences properties and to older adults who live in need throughout Atlanta and surrounding communities.

“I believe the Stuff the Bus for Seniors Drive will go a long way toward lending a helping hand to our seniors, many of whom have dedicated their entire life to supporting others and paved the way for the next generation,” said Boone. “This drive gives us an opportunity to show seniors we love them and that they have not been forgotten. I’m honored to co-sponsor this inaugural event with the National Church Residences, an organization committed to serving our seniors and meeting their unique needs.”

Sojourner Marable Grimmett, director of external affairs for National Church Residences’ Atlanta region, knows how critical these donations are to elderly residents, many of whom live on fixed incomes.

“My work with these seniors provides me with a window into the needs of older adults who are living and making do with very little means,” said Grimmett. “Food insecurity is a real issue for this vulnerable population. It’s my sincere hope that our Stuff the Bus for Seniors Donation Drive will collect enough food and household items for seniors who need it most and uplift their spirits during the holidays.”

National Church Residences is also happy to partner with Council member Boone for this special event.

“We are beyond thrilled to have Council member Andrea Boone support our Stuff the Bus for Seniors Drive,” said Grimmett. “She has always been a true advocate and champion for seniors throughout Atlanta and particularly those who are in need. We can’t thank her enough for her support with our campaign.”

Requested donations include canned and dry goods, condiments, and new household products. Food items may include canned meats, vegetables, fruits, stews, chili, canned soups, canned or packaged pasta, peanut butter, tea bags, ground coffee, hot and cold cereals, rice, cake and pancake mixes, syrup, powdered milk, juice boxes, granulated sugar, granola and cereal bars. Household products may include paper towels, napkins, plates, utensils, toilet paper and housecleaning supplies.

Individuals who would like to donate but are unable to make it to the Dec. 18 event may drop off items with Heather Murray, service coordinator for National Church Residences, during the week of Monday, Dec. 17–Friday, Dec. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Big Bethel Village

