How to Get Into the African-American History Museum in 2019

The National Museum of African American History and Culture announced that starting January 2019, the museum will require timed-entry passes for certain peak times and seasons. Here are the changes.

Peak season from March to August

Advanced timed-entry passes are needed on weekends.

Timed-entry passes are needed Monday to Friday before 1 p.m.

Walk-up entry is available Monday to Friday from 1 p.m. until closing time.

Same-day online passes are available on weekdays and weekends.

Off-peak season from September to February

Advanced timed-entry passes are required on weekends.

Walk-up entry is available Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Same-day online passes are available on weekends.

Groups with 10 or more people will need a group pass every day of the year during both peak and off-peak seasons.

