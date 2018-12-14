Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee Announces First Round of Musical Acts, Partnerships

With Super Bowl LIII exactly 51 days away, the Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee (Host Committee) has unveiled additional details around Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon, including partner activations from Hyundai, Frito-Lay, Ford and Verizon, as well as the first round of musical acts and a breakdown of musical talent by genre for each night of the festival.

“Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon is a free, family-friendly event that gives the general public an opportunity to be involved in Super Bowl LIII while embracing Atlanta’s renowned music scene,” said Brett Daniels, chief operating officer of the Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee. “We’re thrilled to have brands like Verizon, Ford, Frito-Lay and Hyundai on board as partners to help make this event an unforgettable experience for fans and the City of Atlanta as a whole.”

At Super Bowl LIVE, Hyundai will invite guests to its “Fan Jam” activation, which will feature opportunities to compete in games against friends and family, as well as an opportunity to win tickets to Super Bowl LIII.

Frito-Lay and Tostitos, the Official Chip & Dip of the NFL, will have a Tostitos Cantina at Super Bowl LIVE, where NFL legends will stop by to compete in various challenges, including a nacho-making competition, while meeting and greeting fans.

Guests at Super Bowl LIVE can also experience the Built Ford Tough VR Drive-In, which features a virtual reality fan journey to Atlanta. Guests can hop into a Ford F-150, Super Duty or new Ford Ranger, strap on a pair of VR goggles and head to Atlanta from a variety of locations around the country. Guests will also have opportunities to meet NFL players and legends or win a NFLShop.com gift card.

Verizon will engage with fans through multiple activations, including the stageside Verizon Up Members Lounge where NFL players and legends will make appearances throughout the week. In addition, the Verizon Experience will offer consumers a peek into the future of 5G and how it will change their fan experience through technology both in their homes and their home stadium. Yahoo Sports will create original content and host interviews with NFL talent from the Verizon Experience.

In addition to the activations, Super Bowl LIVE will include ESPN, NFL Network and 11Alive Atlanta, each of which will be broadcasting from the event.

Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta will be the site of the free, large-scale fan festival leading up to Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Confirmed musical acts on the Verizon Up Stage for Monday, Jan. 28, and Saturday, Feb. 2 are as follows:

Monday 1/28:

DJ Holiday & Friends

YFN Lucci

Waka Flocka

K Camp

Trinidad James

Swag Surf Boys

Coca Vango

Light Skin Keisha

Derez Deshon

Goodie Mob

Saturday 2/2

DJ Smurf & Friends

Tag Team

MC Shy D

Ying Yang Twins

Kilo Ali

KP & Envyi

The Verizon Up Stage will feature KD Bowe as the host for all nights of the concert series. Bowe currently serves as an on-air personality for Atlanta’s Radio One and in-game host for the Atlanta Falcons.

Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon will be open to the public during the following days and times with the following confirmed musical genres by day (for the 4 p.m. to close timeslots):

Dates/Times: Genre :

Saturday, Jan. 26: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Hip Hop

Sunday, Jan. 27: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. Country

Monday, Jan. 28: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Hip Hop/R&B

Tuesday, Jan. 29: Closed

Wednesday, Jan. 30: Closed

Thursday, Jan. 31: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. Country & Rock

Friday, Feb. 1: 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. Pop & EDM

Saturday, Feb. 2: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Hip Hop

