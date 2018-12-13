Three Malls to Host The Village Market ATL’s Pop-up Markets

The Village Market ATL was birthed after Dr. Lakeysha Hallmon began hosting monthly master classes on entrepreneurship and community development. As she surveyed the audience, she noticed how many entrepreneurs were simply awaiting an opportunity to showcase their many talents and products. She connected her love for plant-based foods, art and live performances and curated a family-oriented event to support local artisans.
The mission is to support the sustainability of socially conscious, community-minded, entrepreneurs and startups. The Village provides a space for kidpreneurs, nonprofits, and small business owners. In addition to offering green, clean events — all locally sourced and biodegradable products — it partners with change makers, universities, businesses and sponsors who believe in the advancement of the collective. To fortify its exhibitions, the Village offers free master classes on financial literacy and entrepreneurship development to serve as a launch pad for entrepreneurs.