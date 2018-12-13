Three Malls to Host The Village Market ATL’s Pop-up Markets

T he Village Market is getting you ready for the holidays. The quarterly pop-up market attracts vendors from all over the country and wants to ensure small businesses get bigger this holiday season. While the market has plans to expand to other major cities soon, for the first time ever, The Village Market is moving into three malls in Atlanta: The pop-up at Stonecrest Mall on December 8th was a great success. Next up is Arbor Place Mall on December 15th and Northlake Mall on December 22nd. Twenty-five Black-owned small businesses will take over the mall kiosks at each mall, featuring products ranging from fashion, food and more. Each mall will boast at least 300,000 shoppers over the weekend, with shoppers looking for gifts and discounts ahead of Christmas.

The Village Market ATL was birthed after Dr. Lakeysha Hallmon began hosting monthly master classes on entrepreneurship and community development. As she surveyed the audience, she noticed how many entrepreneurs were simply awaiting an opportunity to showcase their many talents and products. She connected her love for plant-based foods, art and live performances and curated a family-oriented event to support local artisans.

​The mission is to support the sustainability of socially conscious, community-minded, entrepreneurs and startups. The Village provides a space for kidpreneurs, nonprofits, and small business owners. In addition to offering green, clean events — all locally sourced and biodegradable products — it partners with change makers, universities, businesses and sponsors who believe in the advancement of the collective. To fortify its exhibitions, the Village offers free master classes on financial literacy and entrepreneurship development to serve as a launch pad for entrepreneurs.

