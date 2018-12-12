DeKalb County to Host Public Safety Job Fair on Jan. 5

The DeKalb County Office of Public Safety is hosting a job fair on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fire Rescue headquarters, 1950 West Exchange Place, Tucker, GA. More than 100 positions are available in various public safety departments including police, fire, E-911 and the sheriff’s office.

“Recruitment is an important and ongoing function that is essential to the success of the county,” said Jack Lumpkin, Director of Public Safety. “While DeKalb has increased public safety staffing levels, the county is still looking for dedicated men and women willing to serve.”

In September, the county announced that public safety staffing levels had increased. The county’s 911 emergency center reached full staff with 126 employees.

The county is currently recruiting for firefighters, police officers, deputy sheriffs, detention officers, security technicians and E-911 communications officers.

At the job fair, attendees will be able to meet with public safety hiring staff, interview for current openings and learn about salary and benefits. The job fair is free and open to the public.

