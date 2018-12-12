Commissioner Gregory Adams to Host School-to-Prison Pipeline Gaps Leadership Summit

Commissioner Gregory Adams will host a strategic conversation exploring gaps in efforts to disrupt the so-called school-to-prison pipeline.

The Commissioner’s Leadership Summit on School-to-Prison Pipeline Gaps will be held Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Manuel J. Maloof Auditorium, 1300 Commerce Drive, Decatur, GA 30030.

Along with others and in coordination with the office of DeKalb County School District Superintendent Dr. R. Stephen Green, Commissioner Adams is convening a panel of local leaders to join in a powerful and comprehensive think tank environment for this special Leadership Summit on School-to Prison-Pipeline Gaps.

In recent years, a significant amount of public policy attention has been given to the consequences of youth falling out of the path of completing their education and adequately situating themselves for stable adult life.

Throughout metro Atlanta and in DeKalb County, several organizations have connected with various agencies to help reduce the numbers of young people failing to graduate from high school. Some collaborating efforts have systematically reduced the number of disciplinary class room cases that historically would have ended up as suspensions and expulsions. Acknowledging these facts, this summit hopes to deepen a focus on those who continue to fall through any safety-net gaps.

“As I transition from my seat as Super District 7 Commissioner to a more agile posture of direct public policy action, it continues to be critical that we congregate our relationships and intellectual assets around problems that too many of us do not want to expose to the light of continual conversation,” Commissioner Adams said. “There are problems, nevertheless, that still haunt us in measurable and undeniable ways.”

Commissioner Adams has a long history of working with troubled youths and families in peril. A U.S. Army artillery veteran, he has also served the community as a law enforcement officer for more than 11 years.

