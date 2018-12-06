FICO to Host Free Consumer Financial Education and Empowerment Event

Leading analytics software firm FICO will host a free consumer financial education event in Atlanta on December 8, 2018 at Terminus 330.

During “Score A Better Future,” a part of its event series which focuses on helping consumers improve their understanding of their credit and overall financial health, consumers will learn from credit experts the key ingredients that make up the FICO® Score, and the myths and facts about FICO Scores. The FICO Score is used in more than 90 percent of lending decisions (Mercator Advisory Group Analyst Report 2018). Local financial well-being coaches from Operation HOPE will also be at the event to provide one-on-one credit counseling and help attendees develop a plan to address their financial goals.

Other partners include the Urban League of Greater Atlanta, 100 Black Men of America (Atlanta), National Consumers League and Clark Atlanta University.

Parking vouchers for the adjacent lot will be available.

To register for the event go to: www.fico.com/scoreabetterfuture

