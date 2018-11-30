NAACP’s 2019 Jubilee Day Themed “Searching for Justice Worldwide”

The DeKalb NAACP will conduct its annual observance of Jubilee Day January 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at the Rainbow Park Baptist Church in Decatur, Ga. Jubilee Day commemorates the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln on January 1, 1863, and is held each year by NAACP branches throughout the country.

The NAACP DeKalb branch’s 2019 program has an international theme titled, “Searching for Justice Worldwide!” “Prior to being emancipated from human bondage, many brave black men and women escaped to or immigrated to other countries looking for justice, tolerance, fairness and racial freedom,” explained NAACP DeKalb President Teresa Hardy. “Whatever happened to these brave souls and what are their legacies?”

To help answer these questions, representatives from Canada, Liberia, Mexico and Sierra Leone have been invited to participate in the discussion and celebration. The keynote speaker will be Rev. Sidney W. Morris, a native Liberian and director of International Outreach at the Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church. The program will also include music by the sensational Rainbow Park Baptist Choir, the dissemination of African-American history and distribution of an educational program souvenir booklet. The program is held in conjunction with Rainbow Park Baptist Church.

Because the Emancipation Proclamation precipitated the end of de facto slavery in the US, Jubilee Day is considered African Americans’ Independence Day! However, everyone is invited to the Jubilee Day celebration. Parents are urged to bring their children to experience this enriching and uplifting educational program. “If we don’t teach our history to our children, who will?” asks Hardy.

The program will begin at 10 a.m.

