Stacey Abrams and Andrew Gillum Call on U.S. Senators to Oppose Nomination of Thomas Farr

Stacey Abrams and Andrew D. Gillum issued the following statement regarding the nomination of Thomas

Farr to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina:

“When it comes to the trifecta of voter disenfranchisement – voter suppression, racial gerrymandering, and restriction of voting rights – Thomas Farr is, sadly, one of the most experienced election lawyers in the country. Superior courts have ruled against him in case after case, citing the surgical precision with which the policies he champions have targeted voters of color, especially African-Americans.



“Thomas Farr’s record of hostility and disregard for fundamental civil rights disqualifies him for a lifetime appointment that will allow him to codify his discriminatory ideology into law. North Carolina’s Eastern District – where most of the state’s African Americans live – should be represented by a Bench that respects its diversity, not one that actively works to disenfranchise them.



“We call on all U.S. Senators who revere our democracy – who put that democracy above party loyalty – to reject this nomination and deny Thomas Farr the platform to continue his crusade against voting rights.”

