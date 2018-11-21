Westside Residents Get a ‘Brush with Kindness’

For homeowners in Atlanta’s changing westside communities who may be struggling to maintain their home, Atlanta Habitat for Humanity and Westside Future Fund have a new program to improve the exterior of their homes at no cost to them.

The Brush with Kindness on the Westside program helps legacy residents in targeted neighborhoods to paint their homes and complete minor repairs. Lisa Y. Gordon, Atlanta Habitat president and CEO, announced the new partnership at the Transform Westside Summit last week. Gordon said this program is helping 29 homeowners, primarily seniors, to refresh their properties this year with plans to help more in 2019.

Westside Future Fund is a nonprofit formed by Atlanta community leaders who believe in the future of Atlanta’s Westside and are committed to helping historic Westside neighborhoods revitalize and develop into a community Dr. King would be proud to call home. The organization identifies homeowners in its targeted neighborhoods and Atlanta Habitat, using its volunteer model, completes minor repairs and paints the exterior of the houses within one to two days.

“This may appear minor to some, but for a homeowner who may be struggling on a limited income to secure basic needs, buy medications and pay property taxes, it’s a godsend,” said Gordon. “As their neighborhood is changing around them, their homes are being improved as they continue to live in their affordable homes.”

This partnership is part of Westside Future Fund’s community retention efforts to help legacy residents in their targeted neighborhoods.

“As we strive in a collective effort to build a community Dr. King would be proud to call home, through the Brush with Kindness on the Westside program, we are heeding Dr. King’s call to service by partnering with Atlanta Habitat for Humanity and bringing volunteers together to deliver high-quality single-family housing in our historic Westside neighborhoods,” said John Ahmann, president and CEO of Westside Future Fund.

“Westside Future Fund and Atlanta Habitat have similar missions to address Atlanta’s affordable housing challenges,” Liz Blake, a longtime friend of Habitat and Westside Future Fund board member who was instrumental in creating this new partnership, said. “Affordable housing and supporting legacy residents are a heavy lift, but I know Atlanta Habitat and Westside Future Fund can make the kind of impact the community deserves.”

