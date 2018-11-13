Reverb by Hard Rock to Open in Atlanta February 2020

Hard Rock International has announced the future opening of Reverb by Hard Rock — the brand’s entrance into the select service hotel category — in Atlanta. In February 2020, Reverb will heat up the Atlanta market with its first property adjacent to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“Reverb by Hard Rock will spotlight the guest in a whole new way and create a place for those who eat, sleep and breathe music to unite and collaborate,” said Todd Hricko, senior vice president, global hotel business development for Hard Rock Hotels. “Atlanta is the perfect location for our first Reverb, as it is rich in music history, spanning from the greats like Ray Charles and the Black Crowes to current popular artists like Ludacris, Usher, Ciara and John Mayer.”

The new collection of music-centric hotels will be designed as contemporary hubs where modern music lovers can connect and create. With innovative technology woven throughout its core DNA, the brand will prove that tech makes everything easier.

The new property will be developed and managed in tandem with Atlanta-based companies Bolton Atlanta, LP and Hotel Equities (HE). Located in the growing neighborhood of Castleberry Hills, in downtown Atlanta, the upcoming hotel is positioned to become a key hub in the neighborhood, enabling guests to sample the local culture, restaurants and bars, or experience the city’s hottest concerts, shows and sporting events — all within walking distance of the stadium.

The Atlanta hotel will have nearly 200 rooms featuring contemporary accommodations, exciting amenities and public spaces designed for tuning in to what’s going on. All standard King & Double Queen rooms feature stylish and comfortable furnishings, state of the art technology, fan-inspired artwork and signature showers. Travelers can also experience the Roadie Room which includes six queen bunk beds and plenty of space for everyone to crash and chill. The communal spaces will create the perfect place to socialize, like Constant Grind Coffee and Bar, which serves guests’ favorite French press or pour over in the morning and a curated selection of wines and spirits at night. Guests can also check out the panoramic views from the hotel’s rooftop bar on the way to explore the city or enjoy a nightcap after sightseeing. The amenities don’t end there — guests can also experience live musical performances, share ideas in the large co-working space, MEET, and get pumped at the multi-functional work-out space.

“Atlanta is thrilled to debut Hard Rock’s first Reverb property, adding to the hotel inventory for guests visiting the city,” said William Pate, president and CEO, Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Reverb by Hard Rock will enhance our walkable convention and entertainment district with new accommodations near restaurants, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Georgia World Congress Center and Downtown attractions.