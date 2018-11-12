basketball

Community
Home > Community

Watch List Released For Women’s Citizen Naismith Trophy

Competition for the 2019 Citizen Naismith Trophy for Women’s Player of the Year Begins with 50 Candidates to Watch

9 reads
Leave a comment

The Atlanta Tipoff Club released today the 50 names on the Citizen Naismith Trophy Women’s Watch List. The midseason 30 team will be announced on Feb. 11, 2019, and then the competition will be narrowed down to 10 national semifinalists on March 4, 2019. The four finalists will be named on March 22, 2019, and the winner of the 2019 Citizen Naismith Trophy for Women’s Player of the Year will be announced on April 6, 2019.

“These 50 talented candidates are the ones to watch, and the competition for the 2019 Women’s Citizen Naismith Trophy will heat up as more players enter the competition throughout the season,” said Eric Oberman, executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club. “We are excited to watch these women play as they have another great year of college basketball ahead of them.”

Overall, 11 players on the Women’s Watch List represent the ACC, and the SEC is a close runner-up with 10 candidates included. Notre Dame, the 2018 NCAA Women’s Basketball Champion and a program looking for a second Women’s Citizen Naismith Trophy win, leads the pack with five players appearing on the Watch List, followed by UConn, which has won more Citizen Naismith Trophies (10) than any other school and Baylor and Oregon with three candidates apiece.

“The Citizen Naismith Trophy celebrates the accomplishments of student-athletes who demonstrate through their play the inner drive and passion that mirrors that of our company’s founding members,” said Eric Horowitz, managing director U.S. and travel retail, Citizen Watch Company of America, Inc. “We are looking forward to watching these 50 talented women play this season as they compete for the Women’s Player of the Year honor.”

2019 Citizen Naismith Trophy Women’s Watch List

NAME

CLASS

POSITION

SCHOOL

CONFERENCE

Kristine Anigwe

Sr.

C/F

California

Pac-12

Kenisha Bell

Sr.

G

Minnesota

Big Ten

Allazia Blockton

Sr.

G

Marquette

BIG EAST

Kalani Brown

Sr.

C

Baylor

Big 12

Kelly Campbell

Jr.

G

DePaul

BIG EAST

Bridget Carleton

Sr.

G

Iowa State

Big 12

Chennedy Carter

So.

G

Texas A&M

SEC

Kaila Charles

Jr.

G

Maryland

Big Ten

Napheesa Collier

Sr.

F

UConn

AAC

Lauren Cox

Jr.

F

Baylor

Big 12

Sophie Cunningham

Sr.

G

Missouri

SEC

Crystal Dangerfield

Jr.

G

UConn

AAC

Naomi Davenport

Sr.

G/F

West Virginia

Big 12

Rennia Davis

So.

G/F

Tennessee

SEC

Cierra Dillard

Sr.

G

Buffalo

MAC

Asia Durr

Sr.

G

Louisville

ACC

Sam Fuehring

Sr.

F

Louisville

ACC

Megan Gustafson

Sr.

F

Iowa

Big Ten

Tyasha Harris

Jr.

G

South Carolina

SEC

Ruthy Hebard

Jr.

F

Oregon

Pac-12

Lashann Higgs

Sr.

G

Texas

Big 12

Joyner Holmes

Jr.

G/F

Texas

Big 12

Anriel Howard

Sr.

F

Mississippi State

SEC

Sabrina Ionescu

Jr.

G

Oregon

Pac-12

Chloe Jackson

Sr.

G

Baylor

Big 12

Alexis Jennings

Sr.

F

South Carolina

SEC

Paris Kea

Sr.

G

North Carolina

ACC

Kitija Laksa

Sr.

W

South Florida

AAC

Kennedy Leonard

Sr.

G

Colorado

Pac-12

Marina Mabrey

Sr.

G

Notre Dame

ACC

Tiana Mangakahia

Jr.

G

Syracuse

ACC

Tynice Martin

Jr.

G

West Virginia

Big 12

Teaira McCowan

Sr.

C

Mississippi State

SEC

Beatrice Mompremier

Jr.

F

Miami

ACC

Mariya Moore

Sr.

G

USC

Pac-12

Maci Morris

Sr.

G

Kentucky

SEC

Leaonna Odom

Jr.

F

Duke

ACC

Arike Ogunbowale

Sr.

G

Notre Dame

ACC

Teniya Page

Sr.

G

Penn State

Big Ten

Caliya Robinson

Sr.

F

Georgia

SEC

Satou Sabally

So.

F

Oregon

Pac-12

Katie Lou Samuelson

Sr.

G/F

UConn

AAC

Jessica Shepard

Sr.

F

Notre Dame

ACC

Destiny Slocum

So.

G

Oregon State

Pac-12

Alanna Smith

Sr.

F

Stanford

Pac-12

Hallie Thome

Sr.

C

Michigan

Big Ten

Brianna Turner

Sr.

F

Notre Dame

ACC

Evina Westbrook

So.

G

Tennessee

SEC

Kiana Williams

So.

G

Stanford

Pac-12

Jackie Young

Jr.

G

Notre Dame

ACC

Two Naismith High School Trophy winners, Katie Lou Samuelson (2015) and Jackie Young (2016), made the list in hopes of winning the collegiate honor. Players who did not make the Watch List are still eligible to be selected for the midseason 30 list.

Naismith Trophy

Also On Atlanta Daily World:
comments – add yours
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close