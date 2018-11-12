Watch List Released For Women’s Citizen Naismith Trophy

The Atlanta Tipoff Club released today the 50 names on the Citizen Naismith Trophy Women’s Watch List. The midseason 30 team will be announced on Feb. 11, 2019, and then the competition will be narrowed down to 10 national semifinalists on March 4, 2019. The four finalists will be named on March 22, 2019, and the winner of the 2019 Citizen Naismith Trophy for Women’s Player of the Year will be announced on April 6, 2019.

“These 50 talented candidates are the ones to watch, and the competition for the 2019 Women’s Citizen Naismith Trophy will heat up as more players enter the competition throughout the season,” said Eric Oberman, executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club. “We are excited to watch these women play as they have another great year of college basketball ahead of them.”

Overall, 11 players on the Women’s Watch List represent the ACC, and the SEC is a close runner-up with 10 candidates included. Notre Dame, the 2018 NCAA Women’s Basketball Champion and a program looking for a second Women’s Citizen Naismith Trophy win, leads the pack with five players appearing on the Watch List, followed by UConn, which has won more Citizen Naismith Trophies (10) than any other school and Baylor and Oregon with three candidates apiece.

“The Citizen Naismith Trophy celebrates the accomplishments of student-athletes who demonstrate through their play the inner drive and passion that mirrors that of our company’s founding members,” said Eric Horowitz, managing director U.S. and travel retail, Citizen Watch Company of America, Inc. “We are looking forward to watching these 50 talented women play this season as they compete for the Women’s Player of the Year honor.”

2019 Citizen Naismith Trophy Women’s Watch List

NAME CLASS POSITION SCHOOL CONFERENCE Kristine Anigwe Sr. C/F California Pac-12 Kenisha Bell Sr. G Minnesota Big Ten Allazia Blockton Sr. G Marquette BIG EAST Kalani Brown Sr. C Baylor Big 12 Kelly Campbell Jr. G DePaul BIG EAST Bridget Carleton Sr. G Iowa State Big 12 Chennedy Carter So. G Texas A&M SEC Kaila Charles Jr. G Maryland Big Ten Napheesa Collier Sr. F UConn AAC Lauren Cox Jr. F Baylor Big 12 Sophie Cunningham Sr. G Missouri SEC Crystal Dangerfield Jr. G UConn AAC Naomi Davenport Sr. G/F West Virginia Big 12 Rennia Davis So. G/F Tennessee SEC Cierra Dillard Sr. G Buffalo MAC Asia Durr Sr. G Louisville ACC Sam Fuehring Sr. F Louisville ACC Megan Gustafson Sr. F Iowa Big Ten Tyasha Harris Jr. G South Carolina SEC Ruthy Hebard Jr. F Oregon Pac-12 Lashann Higgs Sr. G Texas Big 12 Joyner Holmes Jr. G/F Texas Big 12 Anriel Howard Sr. F Mississippi State SEC Sabrina Ionescu Jr. G Oregon Pac-12 Chloe Jackson Sr. G Baylor Big 12 Alexis Jennings Sr. F South Carolina SEC Paris Kea Sr. G North Carolina ACC Kitija Laksa Sr. W South Florida AAC Kennedy Leonard Sr. G Colorado Pac-12 Marina Mabrey Sr. G Notre Dame ACC Tiana Mangakahia Jr. G Syracuse ACC Tynice Martin Jr. G West Virginia Big 12 Teaira McCowan Sr. C Mississippi State SEC Beatrice Mompremier Jr. F Miami ACC Mariya Moore Sr. G USC Pac-12 Maci Morris Sr. G Kentucky SEC Leaonna Odom Jr. F Duke ACC Arike Ogunbowale Sr. G Notre Dame ACC Teniya Page Sr. G Penn State Big Ten Caliya Robinson Sr. F Georgia SEC Satou Sabally So. F Oregon Pac-12 Katie Lou Samuelson Sr. G/F UConn AAC Jessica Shepard Sr. F Notre Dame ACC Destiny Slocum So. G Oregon State Pac-12 Alanna Smith Sr. F Stanford Pac-12 Hallie Thome Sr. C Michigan Big Ten Brianna Turner Sr. F Notre Dame ACC Evina Westbrook So. G Tennessee SEC Kiana Williams So. G Stanford Pac-12 Jackie Young Jr. G Notre Dame ACC

Two Naismith High School Trophy winners, Katie Lou Samuelson (2015) and Jackie Young (2016), made the list in hopes of winning the collegiate honor. Players who did not make the Watch List are still eligible to be selected for the midseason 30 list.

