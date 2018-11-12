National News
Mississippi Nurse Fired After Voting Wearing A T-Shirt With Confederate Flag And A Noose

Wrong outfit for election day.

We have freedom of speech in this country, but we don’t have consequence-free freedom of speech, which Clayton Hickey learned the hard way.

See the shirt below that Hickey wore to vote in Olive Branch, Mississippi:

After the photo went viral, he was fired from his job at Regional Health One. They released the following statement on Twitter, “Regional One Health is committed to a safe, secure, and comfortable work environment for our patients, guests, employees and medical staff. All allegations of inappropriate behavior and violations of trust involving employees are reviewed and investigated.”

The statement continued, “We have completed our investigation and what we learned led to the termination of the employee in question. Regional One Health holds employees to a high standard. We are committed to upholding our mission to provide compassionate care and exceptional services to all. This includes fostering a safe and protected work and care environment for all. Behaviors contrary to these principles are unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

One of his neighbors told WREG, “He’s nice as far as I have seen. He came out and helped me do some stuff. I don’t think he’s wanting to start trouble. He gets caught in a lot of trouble.”

He certainly does. Hickey is a former cop with the Memphis Police Department who resigned after he was “caught in a car with a 17-year-old girl and alcohol,” WREG also reports.

A man who would wear a shirt with a Confederate flag and noose to vote clearly doesn’t need to serve people in a hospital.

Close