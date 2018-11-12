Better Outcomes For Our Kids (BOOK) Appoints Jennifer Freeman to SVP of Community and Governmental Relations

B etter Outcomes For Our Kids, Inc. (BOOK), a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing access, awareness and accountability of high quality, publicly funded, educational options for African American children, announced that Jennifer Freeman, Senior Managing Partner of Freeman Young Group, is being appointed, Senior Vice President of Community and Governmental Relations, reporting to CEO, David Mitchell.

In her new position, Freeman will have oversight of the community and stakeholder engagement initiatives, expansion and execution of both BOOK business and political advocacy networks, which will raise awareness for the need for high-performing schools in African American communities, and the need to expand and increase awareness of educational options and school choice.

“Jennifer brings extensive community, political and business leadership and public-private sector experience to this position on the BOOK team,” said David Mitchell, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BOOK. “She has a deep understanding of our mission, values and our focus on quality education and school choice. Jennifer’s passion and hard work in the areas of family and community advocacy, places the same strong emphasis as we do on access to quality schools and resources. She has shown extraordinary leadership throughout her career, with a proven track record.”

“It is indeed an honor to join BOOK in this newly created position, and I look forward to working with stakeholders, and strategic partners to further increase awareness, and recruit school choice champions,” said Freeman.

