Oprah Is Coming To Georgia To Campaign With Stacey Abrams

On Thursday, trailblazing talk show host and global media pioneer Oprah Winfrey will join Stacey Abrams for two town hall conversations to discuss the critical issues at stake in this year’s election. Oprah will share why she believes Stacey Abrams is the best candidate to represent all of Georgia. Oprah will be coming to Georgia in the final days of the Early Voting period to encourage all eligible voters to cast their ballots for Stacey Abrams.

Big names in Democratic politics are also rallying to help Abrams in the final stretch of the election: Winfrey’s visit comes just a day ahead of former president Barack Obama’s trip to Atlanta to campaign for Abrams and other Democrats on the ballot at the HBCU Morehouse College. Other senior Democrats who have campaigned in-state for Abrams include former vice president Joe Biden and Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker.

Winfrey has rarely campaigned in-person with political candidates, but did so with Obama in 2008 (she endorsed Hillary Clinton in her presidential bid in 2016).

Winfrey will join Abrams on Thursday, Nov. 1 at two town hall conversations with constituents – in Cobb County and DeKalb County. She will also be knocking on doors, in these last few days of early voting in the state, encouraging eligible voters to cast their ballots for Abrams. In a statement, Abrams, said: “I am honored to have Oprah join me for uplifting and honest conversations with voters about the clear choice before us in this election and the boundless potential of Georgians.”

Also On Atlanta Daily World: