“Maybe Something Beautiful” to be Read by Millions Across the Country on Same Day, Time

On October 25, 2018, millions of adults and children across the country will come together to read the same book on the same day to celebrate Jumpstart’s Read for the Record. At the Children’s Museum of Atlanta from 10am – 12pm, television host Alicia Roberts of station CBS46 Atlanta will lead Atlanta’s leg of the read-along.

The early education nonprofit Jumpstart launched Read for the Record 13 years ago in a nationwide effort to raise awareness about the need for high-quality early learning for all children and the transformative power of books and reading to impact student learning and success.

This year’s Read for the Record book selection is Maybe Something Beautiful co-written by Isabel Campoy and Theresa Howell, and illustrated by Rafael López. The book is based on an inspiring true story of neighbors coming together to create change and beauty in their community, and it is also available in an original Spanish-language edition, Quizás algo hermoso.

“The benefits of adults reading with children across all cultures and languages is tremendous, and we are very excited to feature the Spanish version of the book,” says Naila Bolus, President and CEO of Jumpstart. “Read for the Record is an opportunity to highlight the connection between a love of stories and a passion for learning that will carry all children for years to come.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Jumpstart on this year’s Read for the Record campaign, and to play a role in its crucial mission to build children’s literacy skills,” says Catherine Onder, SVP and Publisher of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Books for Young Readers. “The ideas expressed in Maybe Something Beautiful about the transformative power of art and how small actions can bring people together couldn’t be more timely or important. With its real life inspirations, this is a story that lets children know that they have the ability to make a difference.”

Jumpstart is honored to have two 2018 Read for the Record Literacy Champions who bring attention to the importance of reading to children in English or in Spanish: Dolores Huerta, labor organizer and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, and Esai Morales, actor and activist. Jumpstart’s Read for the Record also has the invaluable support of volunteers from around the country and from corporate partners including Franklin Templeton Investments, TJX Companies, and this year’s publisher, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

Read for the Record events are planned in schools, libraries, and communities across the country on Thursday, October 25, 2018. Highlights include:

Atlanta, GA – Children’s Museum of Atlanta, 10am – 12pm Television host Alicia Roberts of station CBS46 Atlanta leads a read aloud, and other fun activities for children will be available in the museum throughout the day



