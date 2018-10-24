Atlanta Hawks Launch Phenom Gallery for 50th Anniversary In Atlanta Celebration

The Atlanta Hawks will be launching a Phenom Gallery artwork collection at State Farm Arena. Phenom Gallery serigraphs are limited edition, signed screen-printed artwork designs. The first piece for the Hawks collection is a design that will commemorate the team’s 50th Anniversary of NBA basketball in Atlanta, showcasing Hawks legends Lou Hudson, Pete Maravich, Dominique Wilkins and Dikembe Mutombo.

This serigraph, by the artist Stolitron, will launch October 24th for the Hawks home opener vs. the Dallas Mavericks. Each high-quality print is hand numbered and signed by Stolitron, with a limited-edition of 300. Retail pricing will be $40.00. Mr. Fitzgerald worked with the Hawks and the NBA on this special design.

“With a half-century of NBA basketball, the Hawks have been a significant part of Atlanta culture, and we have no-doubt that this first Phenom Gallery design will become one of the defining collector items for this special anniversary,” says Matthew Hoffman, President of Phenom Gallery.

The limited-edition prints will be exclusively sold at State Farm Arena, available at The Hawks Shop.

Phenom Gallery is a division of Uncanny Brands who that specializes in pop culture consumer products.

