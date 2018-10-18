On Our Radar: Tina Turner Goes Deep in SuperSoul Conversation with Oprah

The full podcast of “Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations” with legendary entertainer Tina Turner is out today.

Icon and survivor, Turner discusses her new book “Tina Turner: My Love Story” and the upcoming Broadway musical based on her life, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.” In this two-part podcast Turner shares the news that she has privately suffered several life-threatening illnesses over the past five years, and explains how the health scares caused her to look back and reflect on her six-decade career and how her faith in Buddhism and the love of her life, husband Erwin Bach, helped her through these difficult times. She also talks about her explosive marriage to Ike Turner, her strained relationship with her mother and the devastating suicide of her oldest son Craig.

“Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations” delivers insight and inspiration from renowned thought leaders to awaken viewers to their best selves and discover a deeper connection to the world around them between Oprah Winfrey and top thinkers, celebrities, authors and spiritual luminaries. The podcast debuted in August 2017 at #1 on Apple Podcasts and can be found at ApplePodcasts.com/OprahSuperSoul and other podcast platforms.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: