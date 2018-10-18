Atanta Ranked Among Best Cities for Jobs

With more than a quarter (28.5 percent) of U.S. job applications in metro areas that would likely require people to move, American workers are showing they are willing to move for the right opportunity. But which cities should people consider this year? Yesterday, Glassdoor, one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites, announced results of its newest jobs report and Atlanta is among the 25 Best Cities for Jobs in 2018.

The report comes on the heels of news that the United States has a record number of job openings, according to new data the Labor Department released Tuesday. Job openings reached a series high of 7.1 million on the last business day of August. Over the month, hires and separations changed just slightly. Glassdoor’s list was compiled by ranking U.S. metros with the highest Glassdoor City Score, determined by weighing three factors equally: how easy it is to get a job (hiring opportunity), how affordable it is to live there (cost of living) and how satisfied employees are working there (job satisfaction). As part of this report, the site includes each metro’s median pay for employees, median home value, job satisfaction rating, number of current job openings and a selection of local in-demand jobs.

Glassdoor’s 25 Best Cities for Jobs in 2018 are:

This year, four newcomers are among the Best Cities for Jobs: Boston, Philadelphia, Richmond and San Francisco. However, several of the country’s hot technology and finance hubs, including New York City, Los Angeles and San Jose, did not crack the top 25, primarily due to the high cost of living.

“In today’s labor market, highly skilled job seekers are in an incredible position to find top jobs no matter where they live. But, the popularity of many major metropolitan hubs might be overshadowing the potential benefits of several midsize cities like Pittsburgh and Indianapolis,” said Glassdoor Economic Research Analyst Amanda Stansell. “While several of the cities highlighted in this report might fly under the radar, many are experiencing booming local economies, complete with a healthy dose of new job prospects and strong home affordability. Plus, employees working in these cities often find themselves quite satisfied in their jobs. In turn, this can benefit local employers as studies show a correlation between high employee satisfaction and better business performance.”

Glassdoor is one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites, featuring all of the latest jobs online paired with more than 42 million reviews and insights from employees on more than 800,000 companies in 190 countries.

