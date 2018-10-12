Newest Poll Shows Abrams With Possible Path to Winning in November

poll

released yesterday by the AJC/WSB shows the race in a dead heat, with Democratic nominee for governor and former House Democratic Leader Stacey Abrams having an advantage with independent and moderate voters.

Abrams has run a strong grassroots campaign since kicking off her campaign in June 2017 to energize voters and reach out to those communities that are often ignored by traditional campaigns. A broad coalition of voters support her candidacy.

“Today’s new poll shows again that Stacey Abrams is the kind of proven leader that voters are waiting for,” said campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo. “While Brian Kemp is actively working to suppress the vote, Stacey Abrams is focused on talking about critical issues that impact voters’ lives, like health care, jobs, and public education. This November, we will harness this enthusiasm to turn out an unprecedented number of voters and chart a new path forward for our state.”

Next Monday, October 15th, the Abrams for Governor campaign will kick off an early vote bus tour to visit cities and towns around Georgia and energize voters to volunteer and to cast their ballots for Stacey Abrams.