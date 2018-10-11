Sisters Of Today And Tomorrow Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Sisters of Today and Tomorrow (SOT) celebrated its 10th-anniversary last weekend, with a two-day celebration and skate party in Atlanta.

The anniversary celebration kicked off at Auburn Avenue Research Library on African American Culture and History, which included a program and party. Taliah Waajid, world renowned Natural Hair Show convener and CEO of Taliah Waajid Brand, was the keynote speaker, bringing a message of hope and connected-ness.

“She spoke about the importance of us as adults being open to connecting and communicating with youth,” said Carla Morrison, SOT founder and executive director. “Taliah also encouraged us all to love on our self. Often times as women, we focus on taking care of everyone else, however we have to make sure we take care of and love on our individual selves.”

Fox 5 News Edge’s Marissa Mitchell was the host, who kept the celebration going, sharing story after story as to how Carla Morrison and the women in Sisters of Today and Tomorrow support girls and women. Mitchell also shared her personal testimony about her return to Atlanta, and how Morrison welcomed her.

Gospel singing group God’s Gurls performed three moving songs closing out with “I’m Every Woman” by Whitney Houston; and Morrison showed a brief video on the 10 years of the organization, as well as acknowledged 10 honorees who have been integral in SOT’s growth.

On Sunday, managing editor of Dai Time Magazine, Dai, hosted Sisters of Today and Tomorrow’s Skate party, at Cascade Skating in Atlanta, Georgia., with SOT Ambassador Zina Brown “The Director.” The event was fun-filled and full of youth. The skate party included pizza, soda, CakesbyTatyana.com, games, prizes, a photo booth, and a performance by Young Niyah, who rocked the party with original music.

