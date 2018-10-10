Entertainment
GET THE LOOK: Here’s Where To Shop Tracee Ellis Ross’ 2018 AMA’s Style Featuring All Black Designers

Tracee Ellis Ross has long ago proven to be much more than the daughter of diva. The actress, former runway model and celebrated clotheshorse has become a style icon in her own right. She sets fashion and beauty trends each time her Stella Hues adorned heels set foot on red carpets and sidewalk streets. At last night’s 2018 American Music Awards she set tongues wagging with 12 stunning looks from black designers. Here’s how to snag our top 5 favorite items from her looks for less.

The Sequin Jumpsuit

2018 American Music Awards - Inside

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/AMA2018/Getty Images For dcp )

Get the look of her Nicolas Jebran jumpsuit by splurging on a high quality option from Neiman Marcus ($318.00, neimanmarcus.com) or take less of a risk with this one from Macy’s ($129.00, Macys.com). Don’t worry a killer Cardi B. impression isn’t required to pull this outfit off.

The Perfectly Flowing Pink Pants

2018 American Music Awards - Arrivals

(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

She rocked a relaxed fit pink suit from Pyer Moss on the red carpet prior to her opening dance performance. Recreate the look for less with these wide-legged slacks from Lane Bryant ($59.95, LaneBryant.com).

The Over The Top Leopard Beret and Belt

2018 American Music Awards - Inside

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/AMA2018/FilmMagic For dcp ,)

As far as we’re concerned extra should come in one size fits all so we’re glad she included these buzz-worthy accessories in her look from Sergio Hudson. Pair this felt beret from ($27.00, Macys.com) with your favorite fall jacket or belt your favorite feline-inspired turtleneck with this belt ($16.99, Target.com).

Her Tulle Off-White Gown

2018 American Music Awards - Fixed Show

(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

The drama of her dress is one of a kind but you can come pretty close with this tiered skirt ($69.00, Chicwish.com).

Her Jewel Toned Ball Gown Length Kara Welch Skirt

2018 American Music Awards - Fixed Show

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp)

Tuck your favorite social justice statement-making tee into a skirt that brings the drama ($30.00, TBDress.com). Get a plus-size option for even less ($25.89, JCPenney.com). 

Tracee Ellis Ross is a style trendsetter and she's never afraid to take bold risks, which why we were ecstatic when we found out she'd be doing multiple outfit changes while hosting the American Music Awards. Tracee didn't disappoint as she transitioned through a handful of fabulous prints, shades, pieces and patterns. But get this, she was wearing all Black designers! From Dapper Dan to Sergio Huadon, keep scrolling to see all her looks from the star-studded night.

