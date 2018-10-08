Bias GOP Pollster Claims Blacks Increasingly Support Trump

The conservative-leaning Rasmussen Reports claimed that 35 percent of African-Americans approve of President Donald Trump‘s job performance. Through this survey, the politically biased pollster is supporting Trump’s myth that he’s done a lot for Black people.

In a report released on Friday, Rasmussen placed Trump’s overall approval rating at 51 percent among likely voters. “This is Trump’s highest Presidential Approval Index rating since early March of last year, shortly after he first took office,” Rasmussen stated.

One day earlier, Rasmussen tweeted about the suspiciously high level of Black voter support for the president.

Rasmussen raised eyebrows in August when its polling first suggested that there was an increase of Black voter support for Trump. The Washington Post called that claim “far-fetched,” given the president’s long history of racial insensitivity. The newspaper pointed out that Gallup surveys have consistently polled African-American approval of Trump at around 10 percent through 2018.

This new poll comes as Trump tries to rally his base and help the GOP scrape together as many Black votes as possible to hold on to Congress. At rallies, Trump has been trying to convince people that he’s accomplished great things for African-Americans in his two years in office.

Among his claims is that Black median income has reached a high point under his administration. That’s not true, according to the Associated Press.

Census Bureau data shows that the median income in 2017 for an African-American household was $40,258. That’s below a 2000 peak of $42,348 and also statistically no better than 2016, which was President Barack Obama’s last year in office, the AP said.

It’s no surprise that Rasmussen appears to help Trump promote the myth of Black support, given its connection with the GOP. To achieve its ends, Rasmussen Reports uses research techniques that make its polls favor Republicans, Ipsos Public Affairs research director Mallory Newall told The Hill.

