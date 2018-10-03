Sunken Place Demon Candace Owens Calls Dr. Christine Blasey Ford A Liar

Now that Paris Dennard and Omarosa are no longer in Trump‘s good graces, fraudulent Candace Owens is gunning to be his new BBFF (best Black friend forever). Just two years ago Owens was anti-Trump, but now, like the rest of the opportunists — from Diamond and Silk to Pastor Darrell Scott — she has sold her soul to be a famous Black Trump supporter.
To prove her devotion, on Wednesday morning she took her Trump allegiance to a new level on by calling Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault in the summer of 1982, a “liar.”
See Also: President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression
Owens posted an article from Fox News (as if that’s an unbiased source) claiming an ex-boyfriend of Ford’s from 1992 to 1998 said she never brought up the sexual assault to him. The ex, who chose to remain anonymous, also accused Ford of preparing a friend who was going to take a lie detector test because they were interviewing for a job at the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s office. The letter claimed Ford “explained in detail what to expect, how polygraphs worked, and helped [her friend] become familiar and less nervous about the exam.”
Owens’ sunken place brain translated the unfounded allegation as Ford being a “liar,” even though Ford said she didn’t tell anyone about the alleged assault until 2012. Not to mention, preparing a friend does not mean she was coaching them to lie (or that Ford would know how to fake a lie detector test). Nonetheless, Owens wrote, “I would like to be among the first to say that I want Christine Blasey Ford to serve time in PRISON— as ALL WOMEN who FAKE their sexual assaults, ruin the lives of men, and have the audacity to utilize our tax dollars for baseless investigations, should.”
She continued, “WOW. LIAR Christine Ford’s entire testimony just got blown up by an ex-boyfriend of 6 years. She has HELPED people prep to take polygraph tests, never had a fear of flying—oh, and of course, never once mentioned her sexual assault. ”
Candace Owens is truly delusional. But then again, she is the same person who once tweeted that the NRA “the nation’s oldest civil rights organization” that was founded “to train black Americans to use guns to defend themselves against the Ku Klux Klan, a Democrat terrorist group.”
SEE ALSO:
Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes
Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot
This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
1.Source:Getty 1 of 93
2.Source:Getty 2 of 93
3.Source:Getty 3 of 93
4.4 of 93
5.Source:Getty 5 of 93
6.6 of 93
7.Source:Getty 7 of 93
8.8 of 93
9. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 9 of 93
10.Source:Getty 10 of 93
11.Source:Getty 11 of 93
12.12 of 93
13.Source:Getty 13 of 93
14.14 of 93
15.Source:Getty 15 of 93
16.16 of 93
17.Source:Getty 17 of 93
18.18 of 93
19.Source:Getty 19 of 93
20.20 of 93
21.Source:Getty 21 of 93
22.22 of 93
23.Source:Getty 23 of 93
24.24 of 93
25.Source:Getty 25 of 93
26.26 of 93
27.Source:Getty 27 of 93
28.28 of 93
29.Source:Getty 29 of 93
30.30 of 93
31.Source:Getty 31 of 93
32.32 of 93
33.Source:Getty 33 of 93
34.34 of 93
35.Source:Getty 35 of 93
36.36 of 93
37.Source:Getty 37 of 93
38.38 of 93
39.Source:Getty 39 of 93
40.40 of 93
41.Source:Getty 41 of 93
42.42 of 93
43.43 of 93
44.Source:Getty 44 of 93
45.45 of 93
46.Source:Getty 46 of 93
47.47 of 93
48.48 of 93
49.49 of 93
50.Source:Getty 50 of 93
51.Source:Getty 51 of 93
52.52 of 93
53.Source:Getty 53 of 93
54.54 of 93
55.Source:Getty 55 of 93
56.56 of 93
57.Source:Getty 57 of 93
58.58 of 93
59.Source:Getty 59 of 93
60.60 of 93
61.61 of 93
62.Source:Getty 62 of 93
63.63 of 93
64.Source:Getty 64 of 93
65.65 of 93
66.Source:Getty 66 of 93
67.67 of 93
68.Source:Getty 68 of 93
69.Source:Getty 69 of 93
70.70 of 93
71.71 of 93
72.Source:Getty 72 of 93
73.73 of 93
74.Source:Getty 74 of 93
75.75 of 93
76.76 of 93
77.Source:Getty 77 of 93
78.78 of 93
79.Source:Getty 79 of 93
80.80 of 93
81.81 of 93
82.Source:Getty 82 of 93
83.Source:Getty 83 of 93
84.Source:Getty 84 of 93
85.Source:Getty 85 of 93
86.Source:Getty 86 of 93
87.Source:Getty 87 of 93
88.Source:Getty 88 of 93
89. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 89 of 93
90. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 90 of 93
91. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 91 of 93
92. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 92 of 93
93. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 93 of 93
Sunken Place Demon Candace Owens Calls Dr. Christine Blasey Ford A Liar was originally published on newsone.com