Sen. Lindsey Graham Has Another Temper Tantrum When He Is Booed

Sen. Lindsey Graham was once one of Trump‘s biggest detractors, but now he will defend him at any cost. While at The Atlantic Festival, he was asked how he felt about Trump mocking Dr. Christine Blasey Ford‘s testimony. Graham’s answer was almost as trifling as Trump.

SEE ALSO: Texas Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man For Entering His Own Truck

Graham said he didn’t like how Trump expressed himself but added, “Everything he said was factual.”

The moderator questioned, “Factual? It was a personal degrading attack on someone who’s a private citizen.”

“No!” Graham snapped. “Here’s what’s personally degrading, ‘This is what you get when you go through a trailer park with a $100 bill.’” The audience gasped, but that didn’t stop testy Graham, who then said, “Sometimes people are accused of something they didn’t do. So President Trump went through a factual rendition on Ford that I didn’t particularly like and I would tell him [to] knock it off, but it can be worse. You can actually kill somebody’s cat and puncture their tires to get them to shut up.”

“I don’t even understand what that means,” the moderator said, speaking for all of us.

Graham babbled some more and eventually yelled, “The point is that we’ve come a long way! Whether you like it or not, I really don’t care. Here’s the point, I have seen what happened to these women in 1998 that came forward. I don’t like what the president said last night.” Graham was referencing the women who came forward against Bill Clinton.

The Senator of South Carolina also claimed Kavanaugh “was treated like crap,” which made the audience boo. His temper tantrum continued, “Yeah, well, boo yourself,” Graham chided. “I really believe that Brett Kavanaugh is not a gang rapist, a sexual predator or a stumbling, bumbling drunk. I really believe that and I don’t care whether you believe it or not.”

Of course Graham doesn’t care. All he cares about is being reelected in November and his constituents are Trump supporters. Party over country for Graham. See the video below:

SEE ALSO:

Social Media Says It Has Identified The Dallas Cop Who Shot And Killed A Black Man In His Own Home

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

Sen. Lindsey Graham Has Another Temper Tantrum When He Is Booed was originally published on newsone.com