‘No Tears And Head Hung High’: Crystal Mason Officially In Prison For Voting

In November of 2016, Crystal Mason voted for Hillary Clinton in Fort Worth, Texas. The 43-year-old mother of three cast a provisional ballot, which wasn’t counted, and was told three months later she had committed voter fraud because she was on supervised released for the non-violent crime of tax fraud. After a long fight, the mother of three is now behind bars in federal prison.

READ MORE: Texas Woman Sentenced To Five Years In Prison For Voting

Mason wrote on her Facebook page before she surrendered herself, “This fight is not over, I’m glad God choose me for this journey. I’m walking in there, no tears and head hung high. You have my complete attention Father use me. Thank you all for your support.” She continued, “VOTE Albert Roberts and Beto. Change this unjust. Victory is yet to come.”

Mason will serve 10 months, then she is facing an additional five years from the state of Texas.

There is deep hypocrisy in how Mason is being treated, considering a white woman from Iowa named Terri Lynn Rote was convicted of voter fraud for purposely trying to cast a ballot for President Donald Trump twice. She was only sentenced to two years probation and a $750 fine. In addition, the district attorney who prosecuted Mason, Sharen Wilson, reportedly asked her staff for personal contact information and then used it to solicit funds for her re-election bid, according to Appeal.org. Legal experts disagreed whether that was a criminal offense, but there is also ambiguity on if Mason actually broke the law or not—yet the 43-year-old is being harshly punished.

Mason has maintained no one told her she couldn’t vote, nor did she sign anything saying she could not vote while on supervised release.

“I just feel like the whole system failed me,” she added.

If you would like to help Crystal and her family, please click here for a GoFundMe page.

SEE ALSO:

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

‘No Tears And Head Hung High’: Crystal Mason Officially In Prison For Voting was originally published on newsone.com