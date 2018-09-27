The Midlife Health Center at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital offers specialized care for women in perimenopause (the process of change leading up to menopause) and menopause. The center’s physicians help patients manage menopausal symptoms. They provide gynecologic care for midlife women who are healthy, as well as for women who have complex medical problems. The primary goal of physicians at the center is to help well-being and quality of life as women transition through menopause and beyond.

All of the center’s physicians are gynecologists and are certified menopause practitioners (certified by the North American Menopause Society). The center also has a psychologist who sees patients in the office. Doctors at the center have established relationships with specialists in bladder function, gynecologic cancer, digestive disorders, endocrinology and heart disease.

The Midlife Health Center offers two types of care:

Consulting Services

•Provide support and information on menopause and midlife health issues

•Offer guidance on specific issues or problems

Continuing Care

We can be the primary gynecologists for patients or partner with patients’ primary doctors/gynecologists.

We also work closely with referring doctors and specialists to coordinate services and provide recommendations for care.

Physicians at the center specialize in addressing the unique health concerns of women older than 35, including but not limited to irregular bleeding, heavy bleeding, hormonal imbalances related to menopause, hot flashes/night sweats, menopause, pain during intercourse, perimenopause, postmenopausal bleeding and premature menopause/premature ovarian insufficiency.

The Midlife Health Center has offices in Oakland, Cranberry, Blawnox and Monroeville.

Contact Us

To ask a question or to make an appointment at any of locations, please contact the Midlife Health Center at 412-641-8889.

Connect with the Midlife Health Center through its website: http://www.upmc.com/locations/hospitals/magee/services/midlife-health-center/Pages/default.aspx.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

The Midlife Health Center at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital was originally published on newpittsburghcourieronline.com

Also On Atlanta Daily World: