Ivy Preparatory Academy School Board Halts Plans to Reopen Gwinnett Campus

After an exhaustive review of obligations, financial and operational requirements, the Ivy Prep Academy School Board determined that reopening a campus in Gwinnett County is not a viable option for the 2019-20 school year. In a unanimous vote on August 16, 2018, the school board reluctantly decided to end all planning efforts to reopen an Ivy Preparatory Academy in Gwinnett County.



“We certainly prefer to have a Gwinnett campus; however, we have to make responsible decisions and honor our commitment to all of our students, parents, employees and taxpayers,” said Board Chair Jason Allen. “While this is a very difficult decision, it is necessary.”

Parents were informed of the board’s decision on Wednesday, September 26, 2018. Of the approximately 200 students who were enrolled at the Gwinnett campus during the 2017-18 school year, only 22 families committed to reenroll. Ivy Prep Academies will continue to operate a location in the Kirkwood community in Atlanta.

