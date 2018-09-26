From Capitol Hill To Courtrooms, Calls For Sexual Assault Investigations Grow Louder

More activists and public figures are urging investigations into sexual assault allegations as more survivors come forward with their stories of abuse.

RELATED: Domestic Abuse Allegation Won’t Go Away As Keith Ellison’s Campaign Heads To Finish Line

Calls for probes into abuse claims have been connected to several men whose elections and confirmations are occurring right alongside the growing MeToo movement. Karen Monahan, an ex-girlfriend of U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, alleged in August that the politician physically abused her. She had agreed to meet with the Democratic National Committee — Ellison is the deputy chairman of the organization — and others to tell her story and provide information. Ellison, who vehemently denied the abuse, has now also reportedly agreed to bring in third parties to hear about the allegations.

Ellison, who is the Democratic candidate for Minnesota attorney general, has called on the House Ethics Committee to open an investigation, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported.

Keith Ellison calls for House investigation into allegations that he abused his ex-girlfriend https://t.co/Vc69J28wTM pic.twitter.com/Yi79fkBVRe — ThinkProgress (@thinkprogress) September 26, 2018

“These allegations have lingered in the public sphere, and remain unsubstantiated. I welcome an investigation by the House to allow us to move on,” Ellison said in a statement.

The rep is far from the only man who has been called out for abuse allegations. Brett Kavanaugh, Trump’s conservative Supreme Court nominee, may soon become the subject of a serious FBI investigation. Christine Blasey Ford, the first woman who has come forward with allegations against the nominee, has asked for a probe, according to CNN.

Ellison and Kavanaugh will likely become the subjects of investigations after Bill Cosby was sentenced to 3 to 10 years for convicted sexual abuse. Andrea Constand — who testified that Cosby had broken her “spirit” during his sentencing Wednesday — and the women who have revealed their stories against Kavanaugh and Ellison have the strong support of the #MeToo movement. As more investigations are opened, this support is likely to grow stronger.

SEE ALSO:

Bill Cosby Doesn’t Deserve Your Sadness

A Disturbing Timeline Of Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger Killing Botham Jean In His Own Home

From Capitol Hill To Courtrooms, Calls For Sexual Assault Investigations Grow Louder was originally published on newsone.com