Clark Atlanta University President to Chair the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Advisory Committee

Clark Atlanta University is pleased to announce that the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection (Bureau) has appointed CAU President Ronald A. Johnson, Ph. D as chair of the Consumer Advisory Board. The Bureau announced the induction of new experts from outside the federal government to the Consumer Advisory Board, Community Bank Advisory Council, and Credit Union Advisory Council. The three advisory committees provide advice to Bureau leadership on a broad range of consumer financial issues and emerging market trends.

Clark Atlanta University president Ronald A. Johnson will serve as board chair for the Consumer Advisory Board for the year 2018-2019.

The Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act charges the Bureau with establishing a Consumer Advisory Board to advise and consult with the Bureau’s Director on a variety of consumer financial issues. The Bureau also created a Community Bank Advisory Council and a Credit Union Advisory Council. The Community Bank Advisory Council and Credit Union Advisory Council advise and consult with the Bureau on consumer financial issues related to community banks and credit unions. In March 2018, the Bureau issued a notice in the Federal Register outlining the responsibilities of the advisory committees, as well as the duties of its members, and solicited applications for appointment.

The newly appointed members include experts in consumer protection, financial services, FinTech, community development, fair lending, civil rights, and consumer financial products and services as well as representatives of community banks and credit unions. Advisory committee membership reflects the expertise across the range of issues under the Bureau’s jurisdiction. New members to the Consumer Advisory Board, Community Bank Advisory Council, and Credit Union Advisory Council will serve a one-year term.

Consumer Advisory Board Members:

Liz Coyle, Executive Director, Georgia Watch

Sameh Elamawy, Chief Executive Officer, Scratch Services, Inc.

Manning Field, Chief Operating Officer, Acorns

Jason B. Gross, Chief Executive Officer, Petal

Clinton B. Gwin, President and CEO, Pathway Lending

Ronald A. Johnson, President, Clark Atlanta University

Brent Neiser, Senior Director of Strategic Programs and Alliances, National Endowment for Financial Education

Sophie Raseman, Director of Product, Brightside

Luz Urrutia, Chief Executive Officer, Opportunity Fund

Also On Atlanta Daily World: