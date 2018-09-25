Billion-dollar lawsuit filed against nursing home for repeated rape and sodomy of 84-year-old

ST.LOUIS, MO –When Colette Green was forced to place her 84-year-old mother Delores into a nursing home after the onset of Alzheimer’s in October 2011, she trusted the defendants Christian Care Home (CCH) would offer top notch care.

She did not expect her bedridden mother would be repeatedly raped and sodomized.

Christian Women’s Benevolent Association, d/b/a Christian Care Home, has a history of abuses and low ratings in government reviews.

Colette Green visits her mother daily, and during an August 2018 visit, she noticed unusual bruising and swelling around her mother’s rectum and vaginal area while giving her a bath. She reported this to the nursing home director, and despite numerous complaints that day, her pleas for help went unanswered.

Upon returning the next day, Colette became increasingly alarmed because there were additional bruises, more swelling, and no answers. At wits end, she immediately removed her mother from CCH and took her to DePaul Hospital where she was examined, and doctors there determined that her mother had been repeatedly raped and sodomized.

Famed Attorney Willie Gary of Gary, Williams, Parenti, Watson and Gary, PLLC, and Richard Banks, of Banks & Associates, LLC, have filed a billion-dollar lawsuit against the defendants for their gross negligence in the operation of this nursing home facility, and complete failure to provide adequate protection for residents such as Mrs. Green.

“This lawsuit was filed to help shine a light on the under-reported evil of elder abuse in nursing homes throughout the country. It is our hope that no other seniors will have to suffer the way Mrs. Green is suffering, as this level of depravity reaches an epic low” said Attorney Willie Gary, an attorney for Delores Green and her family.

Based on the most recent United States Census report and elder abuse statistics, approximately 3.2 million US Citizens live in nursing homes. Of the 3.2 million, there are more than 2 million reports of elder abuse every year.

“It is disgusting to think that someone could do this to anyone, and especially a helpless 84-year-old,” said Kyle Green, son of Delores Green. He added, “Our family is grieving because our mother was abused, raped, tortured and she had to suffer in silence because she could not cry out for help, as she suffers from dementia, Alzheimer’s, and she cannot talk. She is as innocent as a newborn baby and equally helpless” said Green.

Delores Green is the mother of 6 children, a grandmother to 14, and great-grandmother to 21.

Gary and his legal team have vowed to fight for justice not only for Mrs. Green, but for the millions of other disabled senior citizens, mothers, grandmothers and great grandmothers who do not have a voice, or the strength, to fight for themselves.

“We are here to be a voice for the voiceless and to provide hope to the helpless” said Gary.

Gary is no stranger to seeking justice. Gary and his legal team are known for taking on some of the nation’s most powerful corporate giants, including the funeral industry. In 1995, a jury awarded Gary and his legal team a record-breaking, half-billion dollars against one of the world’s largest funeral chains, The Loewen Group. In addition, Gary is noted for winning a $240 million jury verdict in Orange County against the Walt Disney Corporation for his clients who alleged that Disney stole their idea for a sports theme park; and the list goes on and on.

