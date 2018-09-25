Atlanta’s Inaugural FroRibbean Fest Features Tiwa Savage, Alkaline, Bunji Garlin, DJ Envy and Friends

The Inaugural FroRibbean Fest is a cultural mashup of musical snippets from areas of the Caribbean islands, Africa and the U.S. Hosted on September 29, 2018 in Atlanta’s own Central Park, this one-day festival will showcase the talent that spreads across the African Diaspora and the unique aspects as well as similarities of the music created around the world. Festival goers will enjoy performances by an All-star lineup including Tiwa Savage, Alkaline, Bunji Garlin, DJ Envy and more, while indulging in some of Atlanta’s best eats and treats.

Multi-faceted media mogul, Steve Harvey has created yet another endeavor with the creation of his new special events company Harvey Events LLC. With a team of fresh, young talent, Harvey Events aims to produce cultural experiences that celebrate and speak to an array of young audiences. FroRibbean Fest is the first of many major events to come from the new entity.

“The creation of Harvey Events is a pretty proud moment in time for me. For years, I have had the majority of my children work for me in various branches of my businesses. But, this is the first time I have created something new in total collaboration with one of my daughters, Morgan, and my son-in-law Kareem,” says Steve Harvey. “This is pretty exciting because I’ve been in entertainment for so long that I can bring a lot of wisdom to the table, and create a space for my kids to take the reigns and bring in a new flavor and fresh ideas. The first event we are rolling out is doing just that. FroRibbean Fest is for the new school. It’s bridging together the music, food, dance and most importantly the people from Caribbean, African American, and African cultures for one day of celebration in my second home of Atlanta, GA. I don’t think it’s been done to the level we are planning to do. And we’re anticipating that this event will set the pace and tone for Harvey Events. We’ve got plans to do some larger than life events that will have a little something for everybody.”

Also On Atlanta Daily World: