Botham Jean’s Mother Demands Amber Guyger Be Charged With Murder

This morning it was announced that 18 days after Amber Guyger killed Botham Jean in his own apartment, she was finally fired. However, his mother Allison Jean is demanding that there be more accountability.

According to CNN.com via the family’s attorney S. Lee Merritt, Allison Jean called Guyger’s termination a “satisfactory solution” but “the family would still like to see Guyger indicted on a murder charge.” Currently, Guyger is charged with manslaughter.

CNN.com also reports, “The attorney is preparing a civil rights claim in Jean’s death. He said Guyger’s termination makes his case stronger because it shows the city and police department think Guyger ‘obviously engaged in behavior that doesn’t comport with a police officer,’ he said.”

See the tweet below from the Dallas Police department, confirming Guyger has been fired.

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) also released a statement which read, “We are dismayed by the despicable attempts by some to smear the character of Botham Shem Jean, and call upon the authorities in the State of Texas and elsewhere in the United States of America to work to ensure that justice prevails in this matter.”

After shooting Jean in his home, it took 72 hours for Guyger to be charged, her apartment was never searched—even after five search warrants—and she has moved out of the complex. Guyger’s story has repeatedly changed and her case was handed over to the Texas Rangers, who have a history of cover ups.

Clearly, Guyger being fired is only one step towards justice for the Jean family.

