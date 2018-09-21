WWPS, LLC is requesting proposals for the R.M. Clayton WRC Digester Improvement & Rehabilitation Phase I (FC-10476) project located in Atlanta, GA.

Project includes:

Installation of one (1) new anaerobic digester cover for Digester 200, Rehabilitation of one (1) anaerobic digester cover for Digester 250. New pump mixing system for the two (2) existing digesters including three (3) digester mixing pumps for Digesters 200 and 250, Installation of two (2) digester access ways, Replacement/addition of three (3) sludge transfer pumps, One (1) electrical building, One (1) biogas flow meter, Two (2) gas foam separators, Two (2) condensate accumulators, Two (2) sediment traps, Removal and reinstallation of gas piping associated with digester cover replacement, Associated structural work, piping, electrical, and controls.

Demolition of one (1) existing digester cover for Digester 200, Demolition of select components within the existing digester headhouse (pumping equipment, digester gas piping, digester gas sediment traps, electrical equipment and wiring, and miscellaneous metals), Demolition of two (2) digester gas mixing systems for Digesters 200 and 250, Removal and proper disposal of all sludge and debris from Digesters 200 and 250. Clean-out of two (2) existing digesters for Digester 200 and 250 (Bid Item 2), Once cleaned, the interior of both Digester Tanks 200 and 250 will be inspected and the extent of miscellaneous repairs will be determined. This item will be paid for using a City allowance, Limited hazardous materials assessment. Prepare hazard materials assessment, limited to the area of work, including visual observations with sample collection and analysis of suspect asbestos-containing materials (ACM), suspect lead-based paints, and suspect polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs). (Bid Item 3)

Additive Alternate Item: Remove the tile floor and associated grout in Digester Headhouse No. 2. This work will include removal and proper disposal of all tile flooring and grout on all three levels of the Headhouse, repair of concrete floor, and application of concrete sealant as specified (Alternate Bid Item No. 4).

Subcontractor and supplier opportunities include: Demolition, Sludge Removal, Dewatering and Hauling, Electrical & Instrumentation, Process Pipe & Mechanical, Materials Testing, Paint & Coatings, Scaffolding Supply & Installation, Masonry

Plans and specifications for this project are available through this link. Click or copy and paste into your web browser: https://secure.smartinsight.co/#/PublicBidProject/398980

For more information contact: Joe Giron 720-778-5572 joe.giron@flintco.com

Proposals are due by Tuesday, October 3, 2018 at 2:00 pm EDT.

WWPS, LLC encourages Small, Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprises to participate in this project and hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this project, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color or national origin in consideration for an award.

