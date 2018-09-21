Alberici Water (A WWPS, LLC / Alberici Joint Venture) is requesting proposals for the 2018 Camp Creek WRF Improvements (18ITB115515K-MH) project.

Project includes:

Furnishing and installing clarifier equipment for and making concrete repairs to eight (8) existing clarifiers; renovating the primary sludge pump station; replacing flow control gates; consolidating power feed, remote and local controls to four (4) secondary clarifiers; and associated modifications, as described in the drawings and specifications. The work shall include all work, labor, tools and materials required for the complete installation, and all associated tasks including sludge removal.

Subcontractor and supplier opportunities include concrete restoration at clarifiers, paint & coatings, electrical, demolition, and miscellaneous metals.

Plans and specifications for this project are available through this link. Click or copy and paste into your web browser:

https://secure.smartinsight.co/#/PublicBidProject/401617

For more information contact: Joe Giron 720-778-5572 joe.giron@flintco.com

Proposals are due by Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at 11:00 am EDT.

Alberici Water encourages Small, Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprises to participate in this project and hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this project, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color or national origin in consideration for an award.

