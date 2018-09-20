MUST SEE: Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirrors at The High

The High presents the most comprehensive exhibition by Yayoi Kusama (Japanese, born 1929)—one of the twentieth century’s most influential artists—to tour North America in over twenty years.

Organized by the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, this show will take visitors on an expansive journey across six decades of Kusama’s creative output and will explore the development of the artist’s Infinity Mirror Rooms, her iconic, kaleidoscopic environments. The exhibition will present six of these rooms as well as sculptures, paintings, works on paper, film excerpts, archival ephemera, and additional large-scale installations that span the early 1950s to the present day. Also on view will be numerous new works by the 89-year-old artist, who remains active in her Tokyo studio.

