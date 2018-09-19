Stacey Abrams Releases Rural Health Care Plan

Democratic nominee for governor and former House Democratic Leader Stacey Abrams unveiled her plan to increase health care access in rural Georgia Tuesday during an event in Plains, Ga., where she was joined by former President Jimmy Carter.

The only candidate for governor with a strategy to expand rural access to health care, she will: promote telehealth to connect rural Georgians with specialists outside their community, support health professionals via service cancelable loans and special scholarship programs, and increase apprenticeships throughout rural Georgia so health professionals can gain skills and serve their communities. Abrams also doubled down on her commitment to expand Medicaid to protect rural hospitals.

“Every Georgian, in all 159 counties, deserves access to quality, affordable health care,” Stacey Abrams said. “That means expanding Medicaid to keep rural hospitals open, supporting telehealth so Georgians can get access to the care they need, ensuring that current and potential health care professionals can gain the skills they need, and incentivizing those professionals to serve in rural Georgia.”

“Stacey Abrams is the most qualified candidate in this race to handle Georgia’s rural health crisis,” said President Jimmy Carter. “Ensuring that those in rural Georgia have access to quality, affordable health care has been one of my life’s primary goals, and Georgia has only one candidate for governor who can make this vision a reality.”

With 68 percent of rural Georgians reporting that they struggle with the cost of healthcare and with the closure of six rural hospitals since 2013, Abrams said she understands that creating affordable and accessible healthcare options for every Georgian is a priority.