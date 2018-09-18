Whole Foods Market 365® Announces Local Partnerships for Anticipated Decatur and Buckhead Store Openings

W hole Foods Market 365 stores in Buckhead and Decatur will partner with local Atlanta businesses and popular mainstays from Los Angeles through the Friends of Whole Foods Market program, when they open later this year.

In the Friends of Whole Foods Market program, the company partners with outside chefs, culinary and lifestyle brands, to bring shoppers innovative in-store experiences. All Friends partners operate as their own store within the walls of Whole Foods Market 365, share Whole Foods Market’s high-quality standards, and have unique expertise in a cuisine, concept or product.

Both the Decatur and Buckhead stores will feature an onsite restaurant, Loteria Grill and a coffee experience by Cold Cocked Coffee. Los Angeles mainstay Loteria Grill and Chef Jimmy Shaw will bring their authentic, regional Mexican cuisine to Atlanta for the first time with all-day breakfast, lunch, dinner, beer, wine and spirits. In partnership, Cold Cocked Coffee will focus on cold coffees and offer the full range of traditional coffee selections in a new concept by Adam Fleischman, founder of worldwide concepts Umami Burger and 800 Degrees Pizzeria.

The Decatur store will also house the fourth location for homegrown Atlanta-based dtox juice with a menu of juices, smoothies, acai, matcha and dragon fruit bowls, nut-based yogurt, plant-based salads and detoxifying cleanses made with organic and local ingredients.

To meet the fast-paced and health-conscious Atlanta lifestyle, Sublime Tree will open their second Atlanta location in the Buckhead store with a focus on organic smoothies, cold-pressed juices, smoothie bowls, and superfood eats .

Even with the partnership, the vision remains: Whole Foods Market 365 stores offer exceptional value and unique products in a fun and convenient new format, all while maintaining Whole Foods Market’s rigorous quality standards including no artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners or preservatives, as well as no hydrogenated fats and no high-

fructose corn syrup.

