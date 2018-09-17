The Home Depot Backyard Space at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Promises Curated Events for the Westside Community

The Home Depot Backyard, an 11-acre event space, has officially opened next door to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The space, formerly the site of the Georgia Dome, will be used for tailgating during Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United games, concerts, festivals, fitness classes, film screenings, athletic events, playground and “curated events” for the Westside community.

According to officials, Fall programming for the space will be focused on testing a limited number of events including those related to arts and culture, health and wellness and community service.

The backyard will feature:

PLAYGROUND: A unique gathering spot for cultural inclusivity in the Heart of Atlanta. The destination playground will support a variety of ages, abilities and interests to enrich and uplift the local community.

THE HOME DEPOT PAVILION: A unique sponsorship activation zone that will be comprised of a 3-tier, dual-level, shaded deck pavilion to both engage the tailgating audience in creative ways on event-days and offer additional amenities like picnic areas for the public on non-game days.

TAILGATING: On game days, The Home Depot Backyard will transform into a tailgating location for avid fans to come together and create a fun and exciting experience.

