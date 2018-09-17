Fulton County Relaunches Travel Clinic to Protect the Health of Travelers

Not sure what to do to prepare yourself for that big trip? The Fulton County Board of Health has reopened travel clinics, and they can provide consultation.

Located at the College Park Regional Health Center and the North Fulton Regional Health Center, the Travel Clinics are open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 8:30-11 a.m. – providing travelers with the vaccines and relevant information specific to their destination.

Gloria Beecher, director of Nursing Services, explained the Board of Health nurses have undergone extensive training to prepare for the reopening. “We offer and recommend categories of vaccines for overseas travel,” she said. “We want to ensure our nurses are current with their knowledge of vaccines so that they can provide the best care and education for our clients.

Ideally, travelers should see a health care provider at least 4–6 weeks before an international trip to get needed vaccines or medicines, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

In addition to offering vaccines, one-on-one pre-travel and post-travel consultations are offered if needed. Both consultations are tailored to meet individual travel needs. During the pre-travel consultation, travel history and destination will be assessed to determine which vaccinations and/or prescriptions are required for the trip. If necessary, vaccinations will be given during the consultation. Additionally, “safe care tips” to prevent sickness while overseas will be provided.

Call the Travel Clinic directly to schedule an appointment, or to receive more information about costs and vaccines. The number for the College Park Regional Health Center is

404-613-8865. North Fulton Regional Health Center can be reached at 404-332-1876.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: