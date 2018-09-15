National News
Anita Hill Speaks Out On Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Brett Kavanaugh

The pioneer against sexual harassment releases a statement.

Brett Kavanaugh will more than likely be our next Supreme Court Justice, despite obvious proof that he is unqualified and will work to dismantle civil liberties. Now he is being accused of sexual harassment by a former classmate he went to high school with in the early 1980s. The woman has not gone public but Sen. Dianne Feinstein received a letter, which detailed the incident. Feinstein has give the letter to the FBI.

According to CNN.com, “Kavanaugh physically pushed her into a bedroom, the accuser said. Along with another male, Kavanaugh locked the door from the inside and played loud music that the accuser said precluded successful attempts to yell for help.” The woman reportedly escaped. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations. Now, Anita Hill is speaking out.

Hill said in a statement to Politico, “The reluctance of someone to come forward demonstrates that even in the #MeToo era, it remains incredibly difficult to report harassment, abuse or assault by people in power. Given the seriousness of these allegations, the government needs to find a fair and neutral way for complaints to be investigated.”

She continued, “The Senate Judiciary Committee should put in place a process that enables anyone with a complaint of this nature to be heard. I have seen firsthand what happens when such a process is weaponized against an accuser, and no one should have to endure that again.”

In 1991, Anita Hill testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee claiming Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas sexually harassed her when she worked with him at the Education Department and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Hill was vilified in the media and Thomas was confirmed.

Unfortunately, this will probably be the same result for Kavanaugh.

