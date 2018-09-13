On Our Radar: ZuCot Gallery to Open AfreauX Exhibition

ZuCot Gallery will be opening a new exhibition entitled, AfreauX featuring works by Lavett Ballard, Jamaal Barber, Shanequa Gay, Sean Haynes, Lobyn Hamilton, Horace Imhotep, and Shawn Theodore on September 22.



The artwork of AfreauX is a rebellious response to the influx of street art and artists emerging from Atlanta and beyond and brings light to several professional artists of stature who’s art is not only “dope” but speaks to the African American narrative and experience.

RSVP for the free event here.

