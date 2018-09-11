Spelman Jumps 10 Places in College Rankings, Remains No. 1 HBCU

Spelman College made significant gains on the 2019 U.S. News & World Report’s list of college rankings. The College jumped 10 places to No. 51 on the list of the Best National Liberal Arts Colleges, tying with Agnes Scott, Dickinson and Rhodes colleges, as well as Furman University.

Spelman was also listed as the No. 1 HBCU for the 12th year in a row and was included on the list of the nation’s most innovative liberal arts colleges.

“The entire Spelman community is proud of U.S. News & World Report’s recognition of our ability to provide Spelman students with the skills and experiences they need to be successful in this 21st century environment,” said Spelman President Mary Schmidt Campbell, Ph.D. “The recognition of our innovativeness comes at a time when we are developing an Innovation curriculum. The academic initiative is being led by the co-directors of our Innovation Lab, Jerry Volcy, Ph.D., the Brown Simmons Professor of Computer Science, and DeAngela Duff, associate professor in the Department of Art and Visual Culture, as well as Topper Carew, Ph.D., who is serving as an advisor from the MIT Media Lab.

“To date, more than 200 faculty and student projects have been developed in our Innovation lab, which will be the core of Spelman’s new academic building, the Center for Innovation and the Arts, that is currently under development.”

Spelman was also recognized by U.S. News as an institution noted for programs in study abroad and the first-year experience.

