What’s Taking So Long For Authorities To Arrest Officer Who Killed Black Man For Breaking Into His Own Apartment?

The white police officer who shot and killed a Black man Thursday, after mistakenly entering his apartment, continued to walk free on Sunday, despite the Dallas police chief calling for a manslaughter warrant for her arrest. Some are wondering if a cover-up is underway.

This case is now in the hands of the Texas Rangers. A statement Saturday from the Dallas Police Department said the Texas Rangers took over the investigation to “eliminate the appearance of any potential bias” involving the cop who killed 26-year-old Botham Shem Jean, CNN reported.

The Rangers reportedly postponed pursuing a warrant against Officer Amber Guyger to follow up on information she told them— a courtesy that suspects almost never receive after a police chief has called for an arrest.

“This family is frustrated. This family is upset. This family is grieving that that has not happened yet,” said attorney Lee Merritt, who represents Jean’s family, at a prayer vigil regarding the delay in arresting Guyger, according to the Associated Press.

Our office has been retained to represent the estate of #BothamShemJean. Our first & foremost priority will be to ensure justice is served for this family. That includes holding Amber Guyger accountable for her crimes as well as ID’ing all responsible for enabling this incident. pic.twitter.com/p9tJAiJZOi — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) September 8, 2018

The shooting took place at South Side Flats where Jean and Guyger lived, according to Dallas Police Chief Ulysha Renee Hall. Guyger, who was in uniform, had ended her shift Thursday night and returned to what she believed was her apartment—which turned out to actually be Jean’s home.

It’s unclear what “the interaction was between her and the victim. Then at some point, she fired her weapon striking the victim,” Hall said. Guyger called 911. But Jean, who worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Dallas, died at a hospital.

“If it was a white man would it have been different? Would she have reacted differently?” Jean’s mother, Allison Jean, asked, according to the Associated Press.

